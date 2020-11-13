Peabody’s Micah Washington contributes to thriving Warhorse offense

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Peabody’s Micah Washington straps on his pads and goes to work every day, which is something that every football player in high school does, but his work ethic has made his goals even higher.

“I want to be an all-district player so that I can elevate myself to the next level,” Washington said. “When I graduate, I want to be ready for the college football level.”

He’s apart of an already crowded and talented backfield. Arthur Lavalais is at running back, and Tyriq Miles is at quarterback, but each week he’s still able to contribute.

“He’s helped us out tremendously at wide receiver,” Peabody head coach Marvin Hall said. “We’ve even played him some at running back due to injury, but he’s really hard. We’re proud of him.”

“With me out at receiver and him (Lavalais) at running back, it’s always a threat on the field, especially with Tyriq at quarterback or when me and Arthur are in the backfield. It’s like a double threat. They don’t know what’s coming,” Washington said.

Last Friday against DeRidder, Micah had 11 touches for 135 yards and a touchdown. With performances like that, he’s sure to pop up on someone’s scouting radar.

“I feel like I’m capable,” Washington said. "It’s a dream and a goal. I wasn’t focused on it a lot coming into high school, but my junior year came around and I decided to start training and developing so I could be ready for that level.

For his performance last week, he’s this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

