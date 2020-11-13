Advertisement

President Trump holds news conference on COVID-19 vaccine

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, DC (KNOE) - President Donald Trump held a news conference on the latest developments in the effort to get a COVID-19 to the American people.

President Trump spoke in the Rose Garden on Friday, Nov. 13, as the nation sets records for confirmed cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations near critical levels and fatalities climb to the highest levels since the spring.

You can watch a replay of the news conference here.

Copyright 2020 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides Parish school bus
Some Rapides Parish schools moving to Phase 2 due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Central Louisiana parishes dropping in COVID-19 positivity rate
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
DSNAP approved for 5 more parishes hit by Hurricane Delta

Latest News

Cenla economy remains strong, despite pandemic, hurricanes
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast 11/13/20
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast 11/13/20
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Midday Forecast 11/13/20
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Midday Forecast 11/13/20
Do It Right Scholarship GDC
Do It Right Scholarship GDC