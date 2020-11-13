President Trump holds news conference on COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, DC (KNOE) - President Donald Trump held a news conference on the latest developments in the effort to get a COVID-19 to the American people.
President Trump spoke in the Rose Garden on Friday, Nov. 13, as the nation sets records for confirmed cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations near critical levels and fatalities climb to the highest levels since the spring.
You can watch a replay of the news conference here.
