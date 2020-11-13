President Trump holds news conference on COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON, DC (KNOE) - President Donald Trump held a news conference on the latest developments in the effort to get a COVID-19 to the American people.

President Trump spoke in the Rose Garden on Friday, Nov. 13, as the nation sets records for confirmed cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations near critical levels and fatalities climb to the highest levels since the spring.

You can watch a replay of the news conference here.

Copyright 2020 KNOE. All rights reserved.