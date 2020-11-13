Serious injuries reported in explosion at VA hospital

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — There have been serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut, an official said Friday.

State and federal investigators are responding to the VA Medical Center in West Haven, Brian Foley, a top aide to state Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella, said in a text message to The Associated Press. He cited “an explosion type incident” with “serious injuries.”

State police earlier said they were assisting with an investigation of an explosion at the VA building in West Haven at the request of the city’s fire marshal.

State police said they were sending three detectives from their fire and explosion investigation unit.

