Advertisement

Serious injuries reported in explosion at VA hospital

There have been serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut,...
There have been serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut, an official said Friday.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — There have been serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut, an official said Friday.

State and federal investigators are responding to the VA Medical Center in West Haven, Brian Foley, a top aide to state Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella, said in a text message to The Associated Press. He cited “an explosion type incident” with “serious injuries.”

State police earlier said they were assisting with an investigation of an explosion at the VA building in West Haven at the request of the city’s fire marshal.

State police said they were sending three detectives from their fire and explosion investigation unit.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
DSNAP approved for 5 more parishes hit by Hurricane Delta
Central Louisiana parishes dropping in COVID-19 positivity rate
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
On Nov. 12, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry takes on Governor John Bel Edwards yet again.
Judge denies filing requesting Gov. Edwards to follow House petition blocking COVID-19 executive orders

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a...
Microsoft: Russian, North Korean hackers target vaccine work
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, at podium, gives an election briefing at the...
EXPLAINER: Is Georgia’s upcoming ballot ‘audit’ a recount?
Finder.com survey: Porch pirates accounted for $5.4 billion in thefts last year.
‘Porch pirates’ stole more than $5 billion last year, survey says
Finder.com survey: Porch pirates accounted for $5.4 billion in thefts last year.
'Porch pirates' brazenly steal packages (no sound)