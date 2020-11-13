Advertisement

Suicide car bomb in Afghan capital kills 3 troops, wounds 4

A damage form a blast is seen in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. A suicide car bomb...
A damage form a blast is seen in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. A suicide car bomb exploded at the western entry gate of Kabul killing and wounding several Afghan security troops.(AP Photo/Ahmad Seir Nassiri)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a suicide car bomb has exploded at the western entry gate of the Afghan capital killing at least three government security troops and wounding four others.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said Friday the explosion targeted a government forces checkpoint near the gate.

No one immediately claimed responsibility, though suspicion immediately fell on the Taliban.

Violence and chaos have increased in Afghanistan in recent months even as government and Taliban negotiators are meeting in Qatar to find an end to decades of relentless war in Afghanistan.

The two sides have made little progress.

