5th Quarter Week 7 Highlights

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Fitz, Hutch, Corey and Dylan breakdown the seventh week of high school football in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below.

5A Scores:

Haughton 31 Natchitoches Central 6 Pineville 20 Live Oak 34

4A Scores:

Bolton 0 Peabody 8 Northwood-Shreveport Canceled Leesville Canceled DeRidder 3 Tioga 14

3A Scores:

Jena 18 Marksville 13 Caldwell Parish 34 Buckeye 6

2A Scores:

Red River 46 Avoyelles 48 Many 61 Loyola 14 Logansport 38 Rosepine 44 Bunkie 49 Lakeview 0

1A Scores:

St. Mary 37 Montgomery 16

Post Game Show:

5th Quarter Week 7 Post Game Show Fitz and Hutch breakdown the highlights for Week 7 of high school football in Cenla. Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Friday, November 13, 2020

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.