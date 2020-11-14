Advertisement

5th Quarter Week 7 Highlights

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick, Nicole Hutchison, Corey Howard and Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Fitz, Hutch, Corey and Dylan breakdown the seventh week of high school football in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below.

5A Scores:

Haughton31Natchitoches Central6
Pineville20Live Oak34

4A Scores:

Bolton0Peabody8
Northwood-ShreveportCanceledLeesvilleCanceled
DeRidder3Tioga14

3A Scores:

Jena18Marksville13
Caldwell Parish34Buckeye6

2A Scores:

Red River46Avoyelles48
Many61Loyola14
Logansport38Rosepine44
Bunkie49Lakeview0

1A Scores:

St. Mary37Montgomery16

Post Game Show:

5th Quarter Week 7 Post Game Show

Fitz and Hutch breakdown the highlights for Week 7 of high school football in Cenla.

Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Friday, November 13, 2020

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides Parish school bus
Some Rapides Parish schools moving to Phase 2 due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Central Louisiana parishes dropping in COVID-19 positivity rate
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts...
Gov. Edwards to hold three media events Friday

Latest News

The Montgomery Tigers are tied for third with Block in Class 1A District three with a 1-1...
Play of the Week voting
5th Quarter Week 7 Highlights Part III
5th Quarter Week 7 Highlights Part III
5th Quarter Week 7 Highlights Part II
5th Quarter Week 7 Highlights Part II
5th Quarter Week 7 Highlights Part I
5th Quarter Week 7 Highlights Part I