5th Quarter Week 7 Highlights

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Fitz, Hutch, Corey and Dylan breakdown the seventh week of high school football in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below.
5A Scores:
|Haughton
|31
|Natchitoches Central
|6
|Pineville
|20
|Live Oak
|34
4A Scores:
|Bolton
|0
|Peabody
|8
|Northwood-Shreveport
|Canceled
|Leesville
|Canceled
|DeRidder
|3
|Tioga
|14
3A Scores:
|Jena
|18
|Marksville
|13
|Caldwell Parish
|34
|Buckeye
|6
2A Scores:
|Red River
|46
|Avoyelles
|48
|Many
|61
|Loyola
|14
|Logansport
|38
|Rosepine
|44
|Bunkie
|49
|Lakeview
|0
1A Scores:
