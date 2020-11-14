Advertisement

Former Gov. Edwin Edwards hospitalized

Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards
Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards is in a Baton Rouge hospital after having breathing problems, family spokesman Leo Honeycutt said.

Edwards, 93, was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center by ambulance Friday afternoon.

Honeycutt says the former governor has tested negative for both COVID-19 and pneumonia and will be kept at least overnight for observation.

Edwards served four terms as Governor of Louisiana.

