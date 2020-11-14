Inmate Walkaway from FCI Oakdale II Satellite Camp

OAKDALE, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, November 14, 2020, at approximately 10:00 a.m., inmate Arthur Vargas, Jr. and Joshua Galvan were discovered missing from the Satellite Prison Camp (SPC) at FCI Oakdale II in Oakdale, Louisiana.

Mr. Arthur Vargas, Jr. is a 38-year-old white male with black hair, brown eyes, 6′2″ tall, and weighs approximately 140 pounds. Mr. Galvan is a 28-year-old White male with brown hair, brown eyes, 5′8″ tall, and weighs approximately 180 lbs. The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified. An internal investigation was initiated. Anyone with information about these individuals should contact the United States Marshals Service at (318) 640-5084.

Mr. Arthur Vargas, Jr. was sentenced in the Eastern District of Texas to 65 months for Interstate Transport of Stolen Property. Mr. Joshua Galvan was sentenced in the Southern District of Texas to 97 months for Conspiracy to Transport with the Intent to Distribute 16.78 KG of Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Distribute 16.78 KG of Methamphetamine.

SPC Oakdale is a minimum-security facility adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Oakdale II and currently houses 92 male offenders.

