No. 25 La-Lafayette wins Sun Belt West, beats South Alabama

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Levi Lewis passed for 252 yards and three touchdowns, Louisiana-Lafayette ran for 254 yards, and the No. 25 Ragin' Cajuns clinched a third straight Sun Belt Conference West Division title with a 38-10 victory over South Alabama.

Lewis' touchdown tosses went for 5 yards to Jalen Williams, 3 yards to Errol Rogers, and 25 yards to running back Trey Ragas.

Chris Smith and Elijah Mitchell each ran for TDs. South Alabama’s Desmond Trotter was limited to 15-of-28 passing for 133 yards and one touchdown.

