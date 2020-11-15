Advertisement

Arrest made in weekend homicide, APD investigating

APD makes an arrest in a weekend homicide.
APD makes an arrest in a weekend homicide.(AP)
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Alexandria, La. (November 14, 2020) ­ – Alexandria Police have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of N. Third Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. today. Cody Kowatz, 21, of Alexandria, was charged with second degree murder. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 APD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides Parish school bus
Some Rapides Parish schools moving to Phase 2 due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Central Louisiana parishes dropping in COVID-19 positivity rate
Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards
Former Gov. Edwin Edwards hospitalized
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts...
Gov. Edwards to hold three media events Friday
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

On Saturday, November 14, 2020, at approximately 10:00 a.m., inmate Arthur Vargas, Jr. and...
Inmate Walkaway from FCI Oakdale II Satellite Camp
Black Friday shopping rolling out in waves
Even with a global pandemic and two hurricanes, it looks like Central Louisiana���s economy is...
Cenla economy remains strong, despite pandemic, hurricanes
RPSB Superintendent Powell discusses moving schools back to Phase II