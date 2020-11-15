Arrest made in weekend homicide, APD investigating

Alexandria, La. (November 14, 2020) ­ – Alexandria Police have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred in the 700 block of N. Third Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. today. Cody Kowatz, 21, of Alexandria, was charged with second degree murder. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099

