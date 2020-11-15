Generals split games in New Orleans to win first game

NEW ORLEANS, La. (LSUA Sports Information) -- After a delay to the start of the game, it took overtime, but the LSUA women’s basketball team recorded its first win of the season, a 76-73 win against Xavier (La) on Saturday evening at the Convocation Center.

Kelsey Thaxton scored a season-high 26 points for the Generals (1-3), including three in overtime to help LSUA outscore XULA 10-7 in the extra session. She grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds as well, notching her first career double-double.

“What a win for us tonight,” LSUA Women’s Basketball Coach Bob Austin said. "I cannot say enough about this team and the gutty effort they showed.

It is always great to win, but to win on the road is even sweeter."

Thaxton’s two free throws with 2:45 left gave the Generals a 71-69 advantage and the lead was never relinquished.

After winning its first two, Xavier (2-2) has dropped its last two. This the first time on the season the Gold Nuggets have fallen at home.

Trailing by five after three, LSUA scored the first six points of the fourth quarter. For the final 13 minutes of the game, neither team led by more than four points.

LSUA tried to put some distance between itself and XULA, leading 64-60 with less than two minutes to play, but back-to-back baskets by Victory Udechi tied the game with 1:34 left. Udechi had a monster game for the Gold Nuggets, scoring 22 points and grabbing 20 rebounds.

Dasjah Ross made a tremendous running layup to recapture the lead with 28 seconds left before Nina German hit a short baseline jumper to send the game into overtime. German scored 16

The Generals trailed by as many as 11 in the contest and trailed by 10 early in the third quarter, but LSUA kept fighting back. After trailing 44-34, LSUA scored seven straight, capped off by a deep Thaxton 3-pointer to cut the deficit to three points.

“Our team showed a lot of heart,” Austin said. “The way previous games have gone, our players could have just folded up and gone home. But they didn’t, and that is a testament to this group.”

LSUA took the lead for the first time since it was 1-0 on a Thaxton layup with seven minutes to play. It was a tight one throughout the fourth quarter.

Junior Dasjah Ross finished with 13 points for the Generals, her first double figure game at LSUA. Seven of her 13 came in either the fourth quarter or overtime. She also led the team with four assists. Junior Raegan Ojoro also registered her first double figure effort, chipping in 11.

Deborah Ford grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds to go along with seven points.

Abryhia Irons scored 12 and dished out a game-high six assists for the Gold Nuggets.

The Generals return home to face this same Xavier team in the home opener for LSUA on Wednesday night. It is the first of three consecutive at home and six of seven for the Generals. The contest begins at 5 p.m.

FRIDAY RECAP:

Dillard jumped out to a 30-7 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as the LSUA women’s basketball team fell 88-61 Friday night at Dent Hall.

The Generals (0-3) committed 28 turnovers, including five of their first six trips down the court, helped Dillard attempt 18 more shots than LSUA.

“It is heartbreaking to look at the scoreboard and not dwell on the loss,” LSUA Women’s Basketball Coach Bob Austin said. "We did some good things.

We only have two returning players, but we started handling pressure better. We moved the ball around more offensively and we found out we can pressure some people and make them do things they don’t want to do. We just need to work on consistency."

With the five early turnovers by LSUA, Dillard (1-2) jumped scored the first eight points of the game. The lead swelled up to 23 before the difference settled in at 20 at the end of the opening quarter.

The Generals tried to make a comeback in the second after Dillard led by 27 minutes into the quarter. Junior guard Maddie Smith buried a triple from the corner to cut it to 46-29 with two minutes to play until halftime. Smith poured in 10 points on the evening, the first double digit outing of her LSUA career.

Freshman guard Dannah Martin scored to end the half, trailing by 18.

C.C. Daniels scored nine of her 15 points and grabbed six of her nine rebounds in the opening half, both of which led the team.

Dillard scored the first seven of the second half to put it away in the third. The Lady Bleu Devils would not lead by fewer than 20 the rest of the night.

Generals leading scorer Kelsey Thaxton had 10 points, five rebounds and a team-high four assists.

LSUA shot 37.9 percent, compared to 40.8 percent by Dillard.

Despite the loss, Austin is encouraged by the improvement shown by his young squad.

“If we continue to make strides forward every day, this will become a very special group.”

Johnna Jones led the Lady Bleu Devils with a game-high 19 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Rayah Haynes chipped in 17 for Dillard.

