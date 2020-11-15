New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the San Francisco 49ers
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - Here are the inactive players for the New Orleans Saints game against the San Francisco 49ers.
New Orleans Saints inactive players:
RB Dwayne Washington'
CB Ken Crawley
DE Carl Granderson
LB Chase Hansen
San Francisco inactive players:
RB Tevin Coleman
WR Deebo Samuel
CB Ahkello Witherspoon
CB K’Waun Williams
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
