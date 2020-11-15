New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the San Francisco 49ers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - Here are the inactive players for the New Orleans Saints game against the San Francisco 49ers.

New Orleans Saints inactive players:

RB Dwayne Washington﻿'

CB Ken Crawley

OL Derrick Kelly

DE Carl Granderson﻿

LB Chase Hansen

San Francisco inactive players:

RB Tevin Coleman

WR Deebo Samuel

CB Ahkello Witherspoon

CB K’Waun Williams

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

