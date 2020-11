LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pickering Red Devils fell to the Kinder Yellowjackets on Saturday afternoon, 49-12.

The Yellowjackets scored 21 unanswered points in the first quarter and led at halftime 42-6.

Check out the highlights from the game.

