Walking in faith breast cancer awareness event walk

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Saturday November 14, Kingdom Advancement Ministries hosted Walking In Faith, a breast cancer awareness event walk held at Congregation First Baptist Church’s parking lot. A Marksville native and her husband founded Kingdom Advancement Ministries Church in Baton Rouge.

Pastor Joseph London and his wife Micheleen London said God spoke to them to host the event to honor people who are fighting breast cancer, those who’ve lost the battle, and survivors. “It’s personal for me because I been away from home for a while. I’ve been running for a while. I’m glad to be here and I want to give back,” Micheleen London said. "I know God has brought us together so we can do this together to give back to my community that I love so much In Marksville, Louisiana.” The Londons prayed, spoke encouraging messages, and focused on Walking In Faith’s” honoree, Subtrece Small- Ford, whose been battling breast cancer for three years.

“The walk today is so special, because, I have three years,” Small-Ford said. “And then this year going through it and I’m walking. That’s the thing I’ve got up, and I’m walking. So, I will continue to walk. No matter what, especially walk in faith.”

The Londons said it’s important to encourage people with breast cancer to use their faith to overcome.

“It’s an awesome feeling, I know her heart. She has a heart that is probably greater than this universe to be honest with you, and she’s a giving person,” Pastor Joseph London said about his wife. “It gives me great pleasure to be able to have someone to walk this walk with. The Bible says that iron sharpens iron. So, she sharpens me as well as I sharpen her and together, we’ll be sharp, and we’ll be able to sharpen the community together.”

The walking in faith group did a three mile walk to downtown Marksville. Then heard another encouraging message from Avoyelles Parish School board Member Latisha Small followed by lunch.

Other organizations involved were Micheleen London’s 3 P’s Pretty With Power And A Purpose, and Marksville group called Women Winning created by Victoria Ford.

“It’s very important to show people that I support them for breast cancer, because it shows that if I come out then like these ladies, this group of ladies, then the whole community is going to come out,” Ford said. “And it’s very important we uplift people who are fighting for their lives.”

