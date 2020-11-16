Advertisement

Boyce man killed in Rapides Parish crash, high speed a suspected factor

Crash
Crash(AP)
By LSP
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by Louisiana State Police:

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (LSP) - On November 15, shortly after 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 496 near Alexandria. This crash claimed the life of Brian Thiels Jr., 25, of Boyce.

High speed is a suspected factor in this crash. The initial investigation revealed a 2014 BMW passenger car, driven by Thiels, was traveling eastbound on Louisiana Highway 496. For reasons still under investigation, Thiels lost control of his vehicle, exited the roadway, struck a culvert and a utility pole. As a result, Thiels' vehicle overturned several times before coming to rest.

Thiels, who was restrained, sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to obey all speed limit signs and avoid all distractions. Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around curves or objects in the roadway, extends the distance necessary to stop a vehicle, and increases the distance a vehicle travels while the driver reacts to a situation. Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of highway crashes and fatalities.

In 2020, Troop E Troopers have investigated 44 fatal crashes resulting in 52 fatalities.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 LSP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Cody Kowatz is facing a second degree murder charge for a shooting that occurred in...
Arrest made in weekend homicide, APD investigating
On Saturday, November 14, 2020, at approximately 10:00 a.m., inmate Arthur Vargas, Jr. and...
Inmate Walkaway from FCI Oakdale II Satellite Camp
USDA
Apply now for USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Rapides Parish school bus
Some Rapides Parish schools moving to Phase 2 due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

PLEDGE KIDS 11/16/20
PLEDGE KIDS 11/16/20
Tyler's Morning Forecast
Tyler's Morning Forecast
Acadian companies showed the recruits how to effectively use gauzes, tourniquets, and several...
National Guard recruits receive lifesaving information from Acadian Companies
Generals split games in New Orleans to win first game
Generals split games in New Orleans to win first game