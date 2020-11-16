Bunkie hosting Many named Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The game between the Many Tigers and the Bunkie Panthers has been selected as the Week 8 ‘Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week’.

The selection was based on voting from the Central Louisiana community in our online polls.

Bunkie’s matchup with Many collected 32% of the votes, which beat the Peabody/Leesville game that totaled 24% of the votes.

Bunkie comes into the game at 5-2 after beating Lakeview on Friday while Many is 6-0 after beating Loyola.

Kickoff for the Many/Bunkie game will be 7:00 p.m. at Bunkie High School in Bunkie, La.

