Cordaro: ‘I feel good about this team; Hopefully they’re notorious’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Knowing only two players would return from the 2019 team, LSUA head coach Larry Cordaro spent time last year recruiting.

The Generals welcomed four freshmen and six transfers to the 2020-2021 team and are faced with rebuilding a championship team.

Cordaro sat with Hutch to preview his expectations for his team this season.

