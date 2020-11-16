Advertisement

Cordaro: ‘I feel good about this team; Hopefully they’re notorious’

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Knowing only two players would return from the 2019 team, LSUA head coach Larry Cordaro spent time last year recruiting.

The Generals welcomed four freshmen and six transfers to the 2020-2021 team and are faced with rebuilding a championship team.

Cordaro sat with Hutch to preview his expectations for his team this season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Cody Kowatz is facing a second degree murder charge for a shooting that occurred in...
Arrest made in weekend homicide, APD investigating
Rapides Parish school bus
Some Rapides Parish schools moving to Phase 2 due to rise in COVID-19 cases
On Saturday, November 14, 2020, at approximately 10:00 a.m., inmate Arthur Vargas, Jr. and...
Inmate Walkaway from FCI Oakdale II Satellite Camp
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards
Former Gov. Edwin Edwards hospitalized

Latest News

After a delay to the start of the game, it took overtime, but the LSUA women's basketball team...
Generals split games in New Orleans to win first game
Generals split games in New Orleans to win first game
Generals split games in New Orleans to win first game
Cordaro: ‘I feel good about this team; Hopefully they’re notorious’
Cordaro: ‘I feel good about this team; Hopefully they’re notorious’
On Friday, Peabody High School named quarterback Tyriq Miles as their Student of the Year.
Peabody’s Tyriq Miles announced as Student of the Year