Corps suspends $9.4B plastics complex permit for review

From left, Myrtle Felton, Sharon Lavigne, Gail LeBoeuf and Rita Cooper, members of RISE St....
From left, Myrtle Felton, Sharon Lavigne, Gail LeBoeuf and Rita Cooper, members of RISE St. James, conduct a live stream video on property owned by Formosa in St. James Parish, La., Wednesday, March 11, 2020.(AP Photo / Gerald Herbert)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — The Army Corps of Engineers has suspended its permit for a Chinese conglomerate’s $9.4 billion plastics complex on a technicality, but says it may review other aspects of the permit.

The Corps says it incorrectly dismissed sites in Ascension Parish when it reviewed whether other potential sites might have fewer environmental effects than the company’s chosen location in St. James Parish.

The Corps has said it dismissed those in Ascension Parish because Formosa said the parish wasn’t expected to meet ozone standards.

Opponents say Ascension Parish met ozone standards well before the permit was approved.

