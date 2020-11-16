Advertisement

“Freaky” tops weekend box office

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The new Vince Vaughn comedy-horror film “Freaky” topped this weekend’s box office.

“Freaky” brought in 3.7 million dollars in its debut weekend.

(Photo Credit: Universal Pictures | AP)

The film stars Vaughn as a savage serial killer who switches bodies with a teenage girl.

“Let Him Go,” a suspense thriller with Kevin Costner and Diane Lane, came in second with 1.8 million dollars.

In the third spot was Robert De Niro’s family comedy “The War with Grandpa” bringing in 1.3 million dollars.

