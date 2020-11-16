LC honored for best business website by Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce

The following information has been provided by Louisiana College:

PINEVILLE, La. (Louisiana College) - Louisiana College won Best Business Website at this year’s Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Awards held Friday, Nov. 6 at England Airpark Community Center.

Area business leaders honor the best advertising and marketing activities each year, and competition is strong.

The new LC website was designed by Jennifer Dykes, director of marketing for LC, and Todd Fingleton of Fing Designs, and launched earlier this year.

LC President Rick Brewer said hiring Dykes and tasking her with creating a new and improved website is one of his best decisions in his 34 years in higher education. Dykes is a 2014 LC marketing graduate from Shreveport.

“This is truly the honor and surprise of my life at this point,” Dykes said of the recognition. “It’s an honor to be nominated by the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce for the Bizzy Awards, but to see my hard work end up here and to see it on the screen—and know how far we’ve come—this is the cherry on top.”

Other finalists for Best Business Website were: Lake District Family Dentistry, Cleco, England Airpark & Community, Randolph Riverfront Center, 102.3 Jack FM, Crest Industries, Freedom Travel, and CruitScout.

