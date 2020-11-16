Advertisement

LIVE: President-elect Joe Biden, Kamala Harris address U.S. economy during pandemic

President-elect Joe Biden
President-elect Joe Biden(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - President-elect Joe Biden is expected to address strengthening the U.S. economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. has reached 11 million cases of COVID-19 with a million new cases coming in about the last week. In Louisiana, hospitalizations continue to rise, hitting their highest level in 10 weeks on Nov. 16.

Biden will take office on Jan. 20, 2021.

You can watch the livestream below when it begins.

Copyright 2020 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Cody Kowatz is facing a second degree murder charge for a shooting that occurred in...
Arrest made in weekend homicide, APD investigating
On Saturday, November 14, 2020, at approximately 10:00 a.m., inmate Arthur Vargas, Jr. and...
Inmate Walkaway from FCI Oakdale II Satellite Camp
USDA
Apply now for USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Rapides Parish school bus
Some Rapides Parish schools moving to Phase 2 due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Alan Niette
Alan Niette
Joe Buzzetta
Joe Buzzetta
Dr. David Holcombe
Dr. David Holcombe
Lunch kids 11/16/20
Lunch kids 11/16/20