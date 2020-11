Marksville to host basketball tournament

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Marksville Tigers will play host to a three-day basketball tournament that will happen at Marksville High School and Avoyelles High School.

Here is the full schedule:

SATURDAY (11-21)

AT MARKSVILLE

-Avoyelles vs. Madison-Girls (1:00)

-ASH vs. Madison-Boys (2:15)

-Avoyelles Charter vs. Peabody-Boys (3:30)

-Marksville vs. Bunkie-Girls (4:45)

-Marksville vs. Bunkie-Boys (6:00)

MONDAY (11-23)

AT MARKSVILLE

-Bolton vs. Menard-Girls (12:00)

-Avoyelles Charter vs. Northwood-Girls (1:15)

-Jena vs. Bunkie-Boys (2:30)

-Byrd vs. ASH-Girls (3:45)

-Brusly vs. Bolton-Girls (5:00)

-Marksville vs. Northwood-Girls (6:15)

-Marksville vs. ASH-Boys (7:30)

AT AVOYELLES

-Brusly vs. Pine Prairie-Girls (12:00)

-Byrd vs. Peabody-Girls (1:15)

-Avoyelles vs. Grant-Girls (2:30)

-Pine Prairie vs. Jena-Girls (3:45)

-Bunkie vs. Grants-Boys (5:00)

-Avoyelles vs. Jena-Boys (6:15)

-Jena vs. Avoyelles Charter-Girls (7:30)

TUESDAY (11-24)

AT MARKSVILLE

-Brusly vs. Avoyelles Charter-Girls (4:00)

-Northwood vs. ASH-Girls (5:15)

-Marksville vs. Peabody-Girls (6:30)

-Marksville vs. Peabody-Boys (7:45)

AT AVOYELLES

-Madison vs. Grant-Girls (4:00)

-Avoyelles vs. Pine Prairie-Girls (5:15)

-Madison vs. Avoyelles Charter-Boys (6:30)

-Avoyelles vs. Grant-Boys (7:45)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.