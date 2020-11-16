Advertisement

National Guard recruits receive lifesaving information from Acadian Companies

By Corey Howard
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Soldiers with the National Guard received lifesaving information Sunday morning at Camp Beaugard.

Acadian companies provided a group of recruits with medical training before the group shipped off to basic training.

Acadian companies showed the recruits how to effectively use gauzes, tourniquets, and several other techniques to prevent someone from bleeding out.

“Our 68 Whiskey is one of our MOS occupational skills,” Master Sergeant (MSG), Chip Filipi, said. “When they’re trained and they come back home, they are EMT certified.”

