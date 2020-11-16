New report claims LSU mishandled sexual misconduct claims against several students and top athletes

(WAFB) - A new report by investigators at USA Today claims Louisiana State University officials mishandled sexual misconduct allegations against students, including several top athletes.

You can read the full report here.

The report claims LSU failed to get the Title IX office or police involved when federal laws and school policies required it.

In August, USA Today found rape allegations against Derrius Guice by two women were doubted, ignored, not properly investigated, and not reported to the proper authorities. The problem goes beyond the star running back, the report goes on to say.

RELATED STORY: Two women claim Derrius Guice raped them at LSU, report says

In a new report published Monday, Nov. 16, investigators say at least seven LSU officials had knowledge of Drake Davis' violent relationship with his girlfriend, but “sat on the information for months, while Davis continued to assault and strangle her.”

Davis has been arrested multiple times for battery of a dating partner and domestic abuse and was kicked off the football team in 2018. He was expelled four months after his criminal conviction, 10 months after he’d already left the school.

Drake Davis (EBRSO)

Investigators say at least nine LSU football players have been reported to police for sexual misconduct, including two who played vital roles in the 2020 national championship season, but officials have kept details of how LSU handled the claims under wraps.

Guice’s attorney has said he was never disciplined, and LSU attorney Johanna Posada confirmed in response to USA Today’s public records request that four other athletes were not disciplined, either. They include running back Tae Provens, linebacker Jacob Phillips, tight end Zach Sheffer, all accused of rape; and safety Grant Delpit, who was accused of recording a woman during sex without her knowledge and sharing the video with others. Provens was arrested; his case remains open, District Attorney Hillar Moore’s office told USA Today. The others have not been criminally charged.

Davon Godchaux and Ray Parker were both arrested and accused of dating violence. The school would not confirm or deny if they were disciplined.

Citing the privacy interests of those involved, school officials did not answer nearly four dozen questions that USA Today submitted Nov. 4 about their handling of specific allegations and Title IX cases more generally. USA Today’s request for interviews with 10 LSU coaches and administrators was denied.

In a statement, LSU told USA Today it does not tolerate sexual violence of any form.

“We are unwavering in our commitment to respond promptly to any reports of misconduct, to investigate these reports in a manner that is fair and equitable, to support victims of sexual assault, and to protect the privacy of our students according to the law,” the statement said. “Putting an end to sexual assault is an institutional priority, and we are constantly working to achieve that goal.”

In a separate statement, Orgeron said his football program “takes any allegation very seriously” and that he has followed Title IX reporting protocols.

USA Today also found three cases in which male non-student-athletes found responsible for sexual assault were allowed to stay on campus rather than being expelled or suspended.

In a fourth case, LSU deferred the suspension of a man who stalked and sexually harassed a fellow student, even after he’d pleaded no contest in court to telephonic harassment, the report says.

“The whole system is on the side of the accused,” a woman told USA Today.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.