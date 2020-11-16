‘Operation Christmas Child’ in full swing in Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Samaritan’s Purse is gearing up for ‘Operation Christmas Child' and you can help here locally.

All you have to do is fill up a shoebox with toys and other items a child may want for Christmas.

From now until next Monday, November 23, you can drop off your gift box at one of five local churches in Rapides Parish that are partnering with ‘Operation Christmas Child’ this holiday season.

All drop-off sites will offer a drive-thru style setting so you won’t have to get out of your vehicle.

Gifts can be filled up with anything from toys to school supplies and hygiene items such as toothbrushes and socks.

Officials say it’s all about helping children smile who normally don’t receive gifts this holiday season.

“2020 being what it is, children need hope now more than ever and ‘Operation Christmas Child’ pretty much specializes in sending gifts of hope. Each shoebox gift is a message to a child that says you are loved and you are not forgotten. It’s one of the simplest ways that we have to really reassure children that yes, it’s going to be okay.”

Samaritan’s Purse has collected enough shoebox gifts for more than 178 million children worldwide since the project first started.

For more information on local drop off sites, you can visit here and search by city, state and zip code to find the most convenient location for you.

You can also pick from a list of options online if you’d prefer to donate virtually.

