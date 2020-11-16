Peabody’s Tyriq Miles announced as Student of the Year
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Friday, Peabody High School named quarterback Tyriq Miles as their Student of the Year.
Along with this accolade, Mile recently scored a 30 on the ACT test.
He also has five college offers to play football, but according to him, it’s never been all about sports. In the Miles household, academics come before athletics.
