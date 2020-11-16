Advertisement

Peabody’s Tyriq Miles announced as Student of the Year

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Friday, Peabody High School named quarterback Tyriq Miles as their Student of the Year.

Along with this accolade, Mile recently scored a 30 on the ACT test.

He also has five college offers to play football, but according to him, it’s never been all about sports. In the Miles household, academics come before athletics.

“ ,” Miles said. " "

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Cody Kowatz is facing a second degree murder charge for a shooting that occurred in...
Arrest made in weekend homicide, APD investigating
Rapides Parish school bus
Some Rapides Parish schools moving to Phase 2 due to rise in COVID-19 cases
On Saturday, November 14, 2020, at approximately 10:00 a.m., inmate Arthur Vargas, Jr. and...
Inmate Walkaway from FCI Oakdale II Satellite Camp
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards
Former Gov. Edwin Edwards hospitalized

Latest News

After a delay to the start of the game, it took overtime, but the LSUA women's basketball team...
Generals split games in New Orleans to win first game
Generals split games in New Orleans to win first game
Generals split games in New Orleans to win first game
Knowing only two players would return from the 2019 RRAC regular season champs team, LSUA head...
Cordaro: ‘I feel good about this team; Hopefully they’re notorious’
Cordaro: ‘I feel good about this team; Hopefully they’re notorious’
Cordaro: ‘I feel good about this team; Hopefully they’re notorious’