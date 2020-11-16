Advertisement

REPORT: Rep. Cedric Richmond to leave congressional seat for role in Biden administration

U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond
U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond(Source: U.S. House of Representatives)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond will reportedly leave his seat in Congress to join President-elect Joe Biden’s administration, The Advocate newspaper reported late Monday afternoon.

The Advocate says Richmond, 47, will hold a “senior role” in the Biden administration.

Bloomberg News reported Richmond will be in a senior role overseeing public engagement, becoming one of the highest-ranking Black officials in the White House.

Richmond is expected to discuss his decision at a news conference Tuesday morning in New Orleans. Richmond, a Democrat, was just re-elected to a sixth term.

He represents Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District which runs from Baton Rouge to New Orleans.

