Saints extended win streak to six games, but Brees leaves the game with a rib injury

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) watches from the sideline in the second half of...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.(AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Source: Butch Dill)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints extended their win streak to six games, but it could’ve come at a cost.

The Saints (7-2) beat the Niners, 27-13, but Drew Brees sat out the second half with a rib injury. Jameis Winston replaced Brees in the third quarter.

Brees sat on the sideline either wearing a ballcap or helmet the final two quarters. Brees went 8-of-13 passing, for 76 yards, TD pass.

Alvin Kamara scored three touchdowns on the afternoon. His final one came in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run. That score extended the Saints margin over the Niners, 27-10.

The Niners raced out to a 10-0 advantage, but the Saints scored 17 unanswered points before the break.

Right before half, the Saints took the lead, when Brees connected with Alvin Kamara for a 3-yard touchdown, giving the Saints a 17-10 edge.

The Saints capitalized on a special teams mishap by the Niners, with a Kamara 2-yard touchdown run. That tied the contest, 10-10.

There was only one score in the first quarter between the old NFC West teams. Nick Mullins connected with Brandon Aiyuk for a 4-yard touchdown. The hookup put the Niners up, 7-0.

