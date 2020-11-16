Saints extended win streak to six games, but Brees leaves the game with a rib injury
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints extended their win streak to six games, but it could’ve come at a cost.
The Saints (7-2) beat the Niners, 27-13, but Drew Brees sat out the second half with a rib injury. Jameis Winston replaced Brees in the third quarter.
Brees sat on the sideline either wearing a ballcap or helmet the final two quarters. Brees went 8-of-13 passing, for 76 yards, TD pass.
Alvin Kamara scored three touchdowns on the afternoon. His final one came in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run. That score extended the Saints margin over the Niners, 27-10.
The Niners raced out to a 10-0 advantage, but the Saints scored 17 unanswered points before the break.
Right before half, the Saints took the lead, when Brees connected with Alvin Kamara for a 3-yard touchdown, giving the Saints a 17-10 edge.
The Saints capitalized on a special teams mishap by the Niners, with a Kamara 2-yard touchdown run. That tied the contest, 10-10.
There was only one score in the first quarter between the old NFC West teams. Nick Mullins connected with Brandon Aiyuk for a 4-yard touchdown. The hookup put the Niners up, 7-0.
