NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - Multiple sources are reporting that Saints quarterback Drew Brees has multiple rib fractures in his chest and a collapsed lung.

Source: Results of medical evaluations performed today on #Saints quarterback Drew Brees revealed that he has multiple rib fractures on both sides of his chest and a collapsed lung on the right side. Injuries suffered over two weeks. It is uncertain how much time he might miss. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) November 16, 2020

Brees sat out the second half of the Saints 27-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

As of now, it is unsure how much time Brees will miss.

