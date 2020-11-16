Tioga wins back-to-back district titles with Indian defense shining

BALL, La. (KALB) - Normally in a Tioga win, there’d be talks of Blake McGehee and the explosive offense, but it was the Indian defense that held strong in Tioga’s 14-3 win over Deridder on Friday.

On a night where the offense only had 244 total yards, the tribe defense answered the call by holding the Dragon offense to 169 total yards.

“They (Tioga defense) came out here against a number four seed, and they show they can hold their offense,” Tioga head coach Kevin Cook said. “I’m really proud of our defense. They kept us in it when we just kept hurting ourselves with penalties on offense.”

Tioga improved to 6-1 on the season and direct their focus to the Bolton Bears. The two teams face each other on Thursday, November 19 at 7:00 p.m.

