Advertisement

Todd gets another four years in New Llano after being sworn into office

By Corey Howard
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LLANO, La. (KALB) - Residents in New Llano will be under Mayor Carolyn Todd’s leadership for another four years.

Todd took over as interim mayor back in February after Denis Jordan decided to step down. Then earlier this month, Todd beat Justin Brown in a special election.

On Monday, Nov. 16 at City Hall, Mayor Todd took an oath and will begin her eighth term in public service, after starting her career nearly 30 years ago.

“You have to know the heartbeat of the people,” Todd said. “The heartbeat of our people here in New Llano is for someone to listen and know that you’re concerned about what it is they’re concerned about.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Cody Kowatz is facing a second degree murder charge for a shooting that occurred in...
Arrest made in weekend homicide, APD investigating
USDA
Apply now for USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2
On Saturday, November 14, 2020, at approximately 10:00 a.m., inmate Arthur Vargas, Jr. and...
Inmate Walkaway from FCI Oakdale II Satellite Camp
Crash
Boyce man killed in Rapides Parish crash, high speed a suspected factor
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

New Llano Mayor Todd swears into office
Bringhurst Park has been sparsely used since the Alexandria Aces baseball team stopped playing...
Future of Bringhurst Field in jeopardy after recent fire
Dr. Holcombe discusses race of a vaccine
Dr. Holcombe discusses race for a vaccine
‘Operation Christmas Child’ in full swing in Cenla