Todd gets another four years in New Llano after being sworn into office

NEW LLANO, La. (KALB) - Residents in New Llano will be under Mayor Carolyn Todd’s leadership for another four years.

Todd took over as interim mayor back in February after Denis Jordan decided to step down. Then earlier this month, Todd beat Justin Brown in a special election.

On Monday, Nov. 16 at City Hall, Mayor Todd took an oath and will begin her eighth term in public service, after starting her career nearly 30 years ago.

“You have to know the heartbeat of the people,” Todd said. “The heartbeat of our people here in New Llano is for someone to listen and know that you’re concerned about what it is they’re concerned about.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.