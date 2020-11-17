APD investigating armed robbery of business on North Blvd.

The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are investigating an armed robbery of a business that occurred around 8:10 p.m. Monday evening in the 3500 block of North Blvd. Two suspects armed with weapons entered the business, took money and fled the scene.

No one was injured during the commission of this crime. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out. This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

