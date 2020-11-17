Avoyelles Parish District Attorney’s race lawsuit dismissed

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A lawsuit filed by Barry Laiche, candidate who lost against Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle III, has been tossed out.

On Monday, November 16, Ad Hoc Judge Harry Randow dismissed the lawsuit filed by Laiche that wanted a recount of the absentee ballots, because Laiche didn’t object to those ballots at the time they were being counted.

We’ve reached out to Laiche for comment, but we haven’t heard back.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s election results, Riddle received 51% or 8,129 votes against Laiche’s 49% or 7,767 out of an unofficial turnout of 64.3 % or 15,896 votes.

Riddle is serving his fourth six-year term as District Attorney.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.