Blaze destroys big rig’s tractor on I-49 closed

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A big rig hauling about 18 tons of packaged oil caught fire Monday afternoon, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky and forcing the closure of part of Interstate 49.

The blaze occurred about 3:40 p.m. on the shoulder of northbound I-49 near milepost 112 south of Chopin, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

Northbound lanes of I-49 were closed. Motorists were advised to find an alternate route.

“If you are traveling through the area, drive carefully, avoid distractions and expect a delay.”

The fire destroyed the big rig’s tractor. No injuries were reported.

The parish’s hazardous-materials team was notified.

Natchitoches sheriff’s deputies, Louisiana state troopers and members of Natchitoches Parish Fire District 1 also responded.

