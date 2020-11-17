Advertisement

Blaze destroys big rig’s tractor on I-49 closed

A big rig carrying about 18 tons of packaged oil caught fire, sending plumes of black smoke...
A big rig carrying about 18 tons of packaged oil caught fire, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky and forcing the closure of part of Interstate 49 in Natchitoches Parish on the afternoon of Nov. 16.(Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A big rig hauling about 18 tons of packaged oil caught fire Monday afternoon, sending plumes of black smoke into the sky and forcing the closure of part of Interstate 49.

Vehicle Fire on I-49

TRAFFIC ALERT 11/16/2020 At 3:40pm, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Louisiana State Police and Natchitoches Parish Fire District 1 are on the scene of an eighteen wheeler fire on Interstate-49 Northbound near milepost #112 south of Chopin, La. according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. Northbound lanes of I-49 are currently closed. The eighteen wheeler is carrying approximately 36,000 pounds of packaged oil. If you a traveling through the area, drive carefully, avoid distractions and expect a delay.

Posted by Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 16, 2020

The blaze occurred about 3:40 p.m. on the shoulder of northbound I-49 near milepost 112 south of Chopin, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

Northbound lanes of I-49 were closed. Motorists were advised to find an alternate route.

“If you are traveling through the area, drive carefully, avoid distractions and expect a delay.”

The fire destroyed the big rig’s tractor. No injuries were reported.

The parish’s hazardous-materials team was notified.

Natchitoches sheriff’s deputies, Louisiana state troopers and members of Natchitoches Parish Fire District 1 also responded.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Cody Kowatz is facing a second degree murder charge for a shooting that occurred in...
Arrest made in weekend homicide, APD investigating
Crash
Boyce man killed in Rapides Parish crash, high speed a suspected factor
On Saturday, November 14, 2020, at approximately 10:00 a.m., inmate Arthur Vargas, Jr. and...
Inmate Walkaway from FCI Oakdale II Satellite Camp
USDA
Apply now for USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Health officials urge social distancing through holidays as hospitals near capacity again
Todd gets another four years in New Llano after being sworn into office
State schedules sales tax holiday for Friday, Saturday
Monday morning at City Hall, Mayor Todd took an oath and will begin her eighth term in public...
Todd gets another two years in New Llano after being sworn into office