Cenla runners make strides in Day One of LHSAA Cross Country State Championship

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Day one of the LHSAA State Cross Country meet is complete, and 12 local runners left the day on a high note.

The returning Class C champions of Hornbeck’s girls and boys teams left with the same hardware. Both teams took home first place. The boys finished with seven runners in the top ten, lead by Christian Condon in first place, and reigning two-time champion John Jett following up in second place.

“It took four years of a lot of work," Condon said. "This whole year at the beginning of the season I told myself I was going to place for first place at state. I couldn’t have done it without the team or coaches. They motivated and pushed me.”

For the girls, the Lady Hornets filled four of the top ten spots. Hannah Dahlhoff leads the way, coming in third with a time of 22:43.9.

“It’s so cool,” Dahlhoff said. “It means so much for our community and our team.”

In Class 2A, Holy Savior Menard’s Charles Beard came in seventh overall.

The Many Tigers' Clifford Gowen held his own taking home fifth place.

“It’s been a weird year, but I’m very proud of what I’ve done,” Gowen said. “I didn’t have a coach or a team all season, so I did this on my own. Even if I didn’t get to be on the podium, I still did really well.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.