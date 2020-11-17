City of Alexandria and LSUA partner to create Think Tank computer lab

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria and LSUA cut the ribbon to officially announce a new education partnership to create the Think Tank computer lab.

The computer lab is located on the second floor of the youth and teen center and will be available for students in the community to use once the center opens back up. The center is still closed due to COVID-19.

LSUA donated the computers for the lab and hopes that it will allow students to grow in their education, especially with schools going more virtual with their classes.

Dr. Paul Coreil, LSUA’s chancellor, says the partnership with the City of Alexandria is important to give students the best resources they need to succeed in school.

“Many homes don’t have internet. We think that everyone has it and they don’t. The access may not be there and then it’s expensive and the monthly charges are prohibited for some people. These labs give them that opportunity even if they may not have it at home. We can provide it here for them and they can come in from their neighborhood and have access to the internet,” said Dr. Coreil.

Dr. Coreil says he hopes this service will help students learn more about job opportunities in the area and connecting them to employers.

