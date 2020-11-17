Advertisement

City of Alexandria and LSUA partner to create Think Tank computer lab

The City of Alexandria and LSUA have partnered to create the Think Tank computer lab.
The City of Alexandria and LSUA have partnered to create the Think Tank computer lab.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria and LSUA cut the ribbon to officially announce a new education partnership to create the Think Tank computer lab.

The computer lab is located on the second floor of the youth and teen center and will be available for students in the community to use once the center opens back up. The center is still closed due to COVID-19.

LSUA donated the computers for the lab and hopes that it will allow students to grow in their education, especially with schools going more virtual with their classes.

Dr. Paul Coreil, LSUA’s chancellor, says the partnership with the City of Alexandria is important to give students the best resources they need to succeed in school.

“Many homes don’t have internet. We think that everyone has it and they don’t. The access may not be there and then it’s expensive and the monthly charges are prohibited for some people. These labs give them that opportunity even if they may not have it at home. We can provide it here for them and they can come in from their neighborhood and have access to the internet,” said Dr. Coreil.

Dr. Coreil says he hopes this service will help students learn more about job opportunities in the area and connecting them to employers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Boyce man killed in Rapides Parish crash, high speed a suspected factor
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) watches from the sideline in the second half of...
Saints quarterback Drew Brees has collapsed lung
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Police lights
APD investigating armed robbery of business on North Blvd.
On Saturday, November 14, 2020, at approximately 10:00 a.m., inmate Arthur Vargas, Jr. and...
Inmate Walkaway from FCI Oakdale II Satellite Camp

Latest News

Tourism numbers better than expected in Natchitoches
How COVID-19 will affect Mardi Gras
Friday evening (Nov. 13) Alnata Dione Bradford from Parkway Elementary finally received the...
Louisiana’s Principal of the Year receives a surprise ceremony
Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall gave an update on crime in the city at his state of the community...
November State of the Community update for City of Alexandria