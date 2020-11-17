City of New Orleans says ‘parades of any kind will not be permitted’ for Carnival 2021

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans says that Mardi Gras parades will not be permitted in 2021.

According to the city’s Mardi Gras 2021 website, “Parades of any kind will not be permitted this year because large gatherings have proven to be super spreader events of the COVID-19 virus.”

At the most recent meeting of the Mayor Cantrell’s Mardi Gras Advisory Committee, the mayor gave krewes until Nov. 15 to submit detailed plans on how they would comply with the mandated health requirements.

That deadline has been moved to Dec. 5.

Carnival historian Arthur Hardy says more than a dozen captains claim that social distance requirements on floats were deal breakers, either requiring them to reduce their ridership or to acquire twice as many floats.

This story will be updated.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.