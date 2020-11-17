Advertisement

Conan O’Brien leaves long run in late night for a new show on HBO Max

In this May 15, 2019 file photo shows late night talk show host Conan O'Brien at the...
In this May 15, 2019 file photo shows late night talk show host Conan O'Brien at the WarnerMedia Upfront in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Conan O’Brien is ending his nearly 30 year run as a late night television host, but has big plans in the works.

He will host a new weekly variety series for Warner Media’s new streaming service, HBO Max.

O’Brien’s weekly late night show on TBS will end after its 10th season in June. His travel series, “Conan Without Borders,” will continue as occasional specials.

There is no word on when O’Brien’s new variety show will debut.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Boyce man killed in Rapides Parish crash, high speed a suspected factor
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) watches from the sideline in the second half of...
Saints quarterback Drew Brees has collapsed lung
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Police lights
APD investigating armed robbery of business on North Blvd.
On Saturday, November 14, 2020, at approximately 10:00 a.m., inmate Arthur Vargas, Jr. and...
Inmate Walkaway from FCI Oakdale II Satellite Camp

Latest News

Alexandria's November State of the Community Update
New treatment for COVID-19 patients at CHRISTUS Community Clinic
Khloe Wise
Pineville police searching for missing juvenile Khloe Wise
FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Federal...
Controversial Fed nominee Shelton stalls in Senate test vote
Richard Quest takes the first transatlantic flight to test all passengers for COVID-19.
British Airways, American Airlines plan voluntary COVID-19 testing plan on flights to London