Drew Brees: ‘I’ve got the best medical team in the world...will be back in no time’

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) attempts a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) attempts a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas.(David Becker | AP)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints QB Drew Brees took to social media Monday to update fans on his condition...sort of.

Brees posted to Instagram to show off what he called ‘the best medical team in the world.’

In the post, Brees is surrounded by his children while he uses a breathing device to assist with a collapsed lung.

Brees suffered multiple rib fractures on both sides of his chest and a collapsed lung on the right side.

While Brees is suffering injuries sustained over the last two weeks, it’s uncertain how much time he might miss before he can return to the field.

Dr. Joseph Finstein with Pontchartrain Orthopedics and Sports Medicine described the injuries as something very painful.

“I think it is something where if I were the team doctor for the Saints, you want to make sure that Drew is comfortable before you put him back into the game,” says Dr. Finstein.

He says rib fractures take anywhere from three to six weeks to heal and treatment is typically non-operative meaning medications are prescribed to help with pain.

A collapsed lung can cause difficulty with breathing and this is also an injury that heals on its own. But Dr. Finstein believes Drew can make a full recovery and get back out on the field.

“I think he could be 100 percent, the same with the collapsed lung. Once that resolves, he should be fine,” says Dr. Finstein.

