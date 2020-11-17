Advertisement

Fort Polk-Vernon, Peason Ridge WMAs closed Nov. 27-29 either-sex deer hunt due to military training

White tail deer
White tail deer(AP photo)
By LDWF
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(LDWF) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will close the majority of Fort Polk-Vernon and all of Peason Ridge Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) for the Nov. 27-29 either-sex deer hunt due to military training by the U.S. Army.

A portion of the archery-only area inside the installation gates on Fort Polk-Vernon WMA will be open but no mandatory deer checks will be required, only self-clearing permits for the weekend.

Fort Polk- Vernon WMA is located in central Vernon Parish near Leesville. Peason Ridge WMA is located in northern Vernon Parish, southeastern Sabine Parish and southwestern Natchitoches Parish near Simpson.

For more information on these WMAs, go to http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/wma, or the US Army Joint Readiness Training website, https://home.army.mil/polk/index.php/my-Fort-Polk/fort-polk-huntin, or contact Wendell Smith at 337-491-2575 or wsmith@wlf.la.gov.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 LDWF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Boyce man killed in Rapides Parish crash, high speed a suspected factor
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) watches from the sideline in the second half of...
Saints quarterback Drew Brees has collapsed lung
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Police lights
APD investigating armed robbery of business on North Blvd.
On Saturday, November 14, 2020, at approximately 10:00 a.m., inmate Arthur Vargas, Jr. and...
Inmate Walkaway from FCI Oakdale II Satellite Camp

Latest News

Alexandria's November State of the Community Update
New treatment for COVID-19 patients at CHRISTUS Community Clinic
Khloe Wise
Pineville police searching for missing juvenile Khloe Wise
Leesville's Zacapa-Mills shines in second day of cross country state meet
Leesville's Zacapa-Mills shines in second day of cross country state meet
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast 11/17/20
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast 11/17/20