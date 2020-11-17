Fort Polk-Vernon, Peason Ridge WMAs closed Nov. 27-29 either-sex deer hunt due to military training

(LDWF) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will close the majority of Fort Polk-Vernon and all of Peason Ridge Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) for the Nov. 27-29 either-sex deer hunt due to military training by the U.S. Army.

A portion of the archery-only area inside the installation gates on Fort Polk-Vernon WMA will be open but no mandatory deer checks will be required, only self-clearing permits for the weekend.

Fort Polk- Vernon WMA is located in central Vernon Parish near Leesville. Peason Ridge WMA is located in northern Vernon Parish, southeastern Sabine Parish and southwestern Natchitoches Parish near Simpson.

For more information on these WMAs, go to http://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/wma, or the US Army Joint Readiness Training website, https://home.army.mil/polk/index.php/my-Fort-Polk/fort-polk-huntin, or contact Wendell Smith at 337-491-2575 or wsmith@wlf.la.gov.

