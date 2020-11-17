Advertisement

Home Depot to invest $1 billion in frontline employees

Third quarter sales surged 23%
Home Depot is boosting hourly wages as housing market booms.
Home Depot is boosting hourly wages as housing market booms.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) – Home Depot has profited from the home improvement trend during the pandemic.

Third quarter sales surged 23% as revenue hit $33.5 billion for the three months ending Nov. 1, the company reported Tuesday.

Things are going so well, Home Depot said it’s giving hourly workers a permanent pay increase after a series of temporary bonus programs since the coronavirus outbreak began in March.

“This will result in approximately $1 billion of incremental compensation on an annualized basis,” the company’s website says.

“We continue to lean into these investments because we believe they are critical in enabling market share growth in any economic environment,” Home Depot Chairman and CEO Craig Menear.

“I am proud of the resilience and strength our associates have continued to demonstrate, and I would like to thank them …”

Sales for the chain have grown $15 billion through the first nine months of the year as people have poured money into their homes as they spend more time in them.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Boyce man killed in Rapides Parish crash, high speed a suspected factor
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) watches from the sideline in the second half of...
Saints quarterback Drew Brees has collapsed lung
On Saturday, November 14, 2020, at approximately 10:00 a.m., inmate Arthur Vargas, Jr. and...
Inmate Walkaway from FCI Oakdale II Satellite Camp
USDA
Apply now for USDA’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2
21-year-old Cody Kowatz is facing a second degree murder charge for a shooting that occurred in...
Arrest made in weekend homicide, APD investigating

Latest News

Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., right, watches as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice...
Biden filling top White House team with campaign veterans
Hurricane Iota makes landfall in Nicaragua and then heads to Honduras and Guatemala. (Source:...
Iota makes landfall in Nicaragua
A sign is lit on the facade of an Amazon fulfillment center, Thursday, March 19, 2020, on...
Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry
Davis wrote about her experiences as the daughter of one of the greatest entertainers ever,...
Author Tracey Davis, daughter of Sammy Davis Jr., dies at 59