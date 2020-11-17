Advertisement

LDAF accepting 2021 industrial hemp license applications

FILE: Dr. Tony Brannon, Murray State University Hutson School of Agriculture dean, walks...
FILE: Dr. Tony Brannon, Murray State University Hutson School of Agriculture dean, walks through a hemp field at the university's West Farm in Murray, Ky., Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. (Ryan Hermens/The Paducah Sun via AP)(WIBW)
By LDAF
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by LDAF:

BATON ROUGE, La. (LDAF) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) is now accepting industrial hemp license applications for 2021.

“Any person growing, handling, transporting or processing industrial hemp or hemp seed is required to possess a current license issued by the LDAF,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain, D.V.M.

Background checks and license fees are also required for all applicants. Applications for 2021 will be accepted at any time during the year.

The four types of industrial hemp licenses are as follows:

  • Grower License – authorizes the licensee to cultivate, handle and transport industrial hemp regardless of the intended use.
  • Processor License – authorizes the licensee to handle, process and transport industrial hemp.
  • Seed Producer – authorizes the licensee to produce, transport and sell industrial hemp seed.
  • Contract Carrier – authorizes the licensee to transport industrial hemp; required when the transporter is not the licensed grower or processor of the plant material.

Currently, Louisiana has 162 active hemp licenses. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved Louisiana’s industrial hemp state plan in 2019 under the 2018 Farm Bill.

The LDAF is the regulatory agency for the Industrial Hemp Program, and is not affiliated with any company or organization that is providing services outside of the LDAF’s regulatory role.

Applications can be accessed here: https://www.ldaf.state.la.us/industrial-hemp/.

For additional inquiries, email the LDAF at industrialhemp@ldaf.la.gov  or call 225- 925-4733.

