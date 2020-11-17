Leesville’s Zacapa-Mills shines in second day of Cross Country State Meet

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - In day two of the LHSAA’s Cross Country State Meet, some of our local teams competed.

Starting in Class 3A, Buckeye and Jena both participated in the girls' race. Buckeye finished 11th as a team, and Jena finished 14th, but it would be E.D. White that took home the gold.

For the boys, no Central Louisiana teams placed in the Top 10. Buckeye finished 15th as a team and Jena finished 19th

E.D. White hoisted a state title to make it a back-to-back appearance.

In Class 4A, Leesville’s freshman runner Lina Zacapa-Mills placed 8th, finishing with a time of 20:02.

“I feel really amazing,” Zacapa-Mills said. “Training is everything. I’m still getting there, but I owe it all to God because he’s the only one that brought me this far. I want to thank my mother, and father, and the rest of my family. They’ve always supported me from the first race. I want to thank my coaches who take the time out to train me and help me throughout the season.”

For the boys, Leesville and Bolton ran but didn’t place in the Top 10, and Belle Chase stole the show.

In Class 5A, three runners from ASH participated for the girls, but Saints Joseph’s Academy held the championship trophy.

