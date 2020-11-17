U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond of La. talks Biden administration role

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - U.S Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) held a media briefing Tuesday morning to discuss his role in President-elect Joe Biden’s administration and the future of Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District seat.

Richmond served as national co-chair of Biden’s campaign and is expected to leave Congress to join the Biden team.

Sources say Richmond, 47, will hold a “senior role” in the Biden administration. Bloomberg News reported Richmond will be in a senior role overseeing public engagement, becoming one of the highest-ranking Black officials in the White House.

Richmond is expected to discuss his decision at a news conference Tuesday morning in New Orleans. Richmond, a Democrat, was just re-elected to a sixth term.

He represents Louisiana’s 2nd Congressional District which runs from Baton Rouge to New Orleans.

