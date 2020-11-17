Louisiana State University hires presidential search firm

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana State University committee searching for a new system leader has chosen a headhunting firm out of Atlanta to find candidates for the job leading universities, a two-year college, agriculture center and medical schools.

The Advocate reports the LSU search committee chose Parker Executive Search largely because of the firm’s history of finding higher education leaders in the South.

Parker Executive Search’s bid to do the work was for a $125,000 fee plus expenses.

The LSU Foundation will pay for the search firm’s contract. The foundation is an affiliated agency that raises private donations for the university.

