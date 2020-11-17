Advertisement

Louisiana widening Interstate 10 in southwestern region

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, La. (AP) — Louisiana is starting work to widen Interstate 10 in the southwestern part of the state.

The $152 million project is expected to take five years.

The work will widen more than 10 miles of I-10 in Calcasieu Parish to six lanes, from the Texas state line to east of LA 108. Ten bridges will be replaced and widened as part of the project.

LIVE: Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks in Vinton at groundbreaking for I-10 widening project

LIVE: Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks in Vinton at groundbreaking for I-10 widening project

Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Gov. John Bel Edwards traveled to Vinton on Tuesday for the groundbreaking ceremony. He says the widening will alleviate congestion and improve road safety on a stretch of interstate where more than 1.6 million tons of freight is carried each year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Boyce man killed in Rapides Parish crash, high speed a suspected factor
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) watches from the sideline in the second half of...
Saints quarterback Drew Brees has collapsed lung
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Police lights
APD investigating armed robbery of business on North Blvd.
On Saturday, November 14, 2020, at approximately 10:00 a.m., inmate Arthur Vargas, Jr. and...
Inmate Walkaway from FCI Oakdale II Satellite Camp

Latest News

White tail deer
Fort Polk-Vernon, Peason Ridge WMAs closed Nov. 27-29 either-sex deer hunt due to military training
Groundwater commission members face ethics violations in Louisiana
Louisiana State University hires presidential search firm
FILE: Dr. Tony Brannon, Murray State University Hutson School of Agriculture dean, walks...
LDAF accepting 2021 industrial hemp license applications