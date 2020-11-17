Louisiana’s Principal of the Year receives a surprise ceremony

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Administrators with the Vernon Parish School Board and several other people went out of their way to throw a surprise ceremony for Louisiana’s Principal of the Year.

After more than 17 years in the education career field, on Friday evening (Nov. 13), Alnata Dione Bradford from Parkway Elementary finally received the 2021 Principal of the Year Award from the Louisiana Department of Education.

“Big thanks to my family who surprised me on that day,” Bradford said. “My sister surprised me, who I have not seen since Christmas…surprised me from Huntsville, Alabama.”

However, Bradford’s family members were not the people who surprised her.

“So my assistant principal comes into the office and says ‘Ms. Bradford, I need you in the hallway,’” Bradford said. “I thought there was some type of emergency, but when I got into the hallway to my pleasant surprise, it was a group of fourth-graders holding a big banner saying, ‘Congratulations Ms. Bradford.’”

The group then led Bradford into the gym, where more guests surprised her, and she received her Principal of the Year trophy.

“The whole parish, we are proud of Ms. Bradford,” said James Williams, the superintendent of the Vernon Parish School Board. “Ms. Bradford is a very hardworking and dedicated employee. She was that way when she was a teacher, assistant principal, and she’s still that way as a principal.”

