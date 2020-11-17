November State of the Community update for City of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall addressed multiple topics at his monthly state of the community update. One of those topics was the rise in crime in the city.

Mayor Hall said both homicide numbers and auto thefts are up from last year. He added that robberies are still down statistic wise from last year but he addressed the recent spike in incidents over the last month.

“It’s not a lot that we can really do to stop a lot of it. We are aware of it and we want to make our citizens more aware of it. Unfortunately, it happens all over the nation,” said Mayor Hall.

The mayor added that the city has invested in technology including security cameras and specialized computer software that would enable APD to identify criminal hotspots. Mayor Hall also said that interim APD Chief Ronnie Howard will be making adjustments to strengthen police patrol.

The mayor also talked about the city’s plan to address the amount of adjudicated properties in the area. He said there are hundreds of properties in the city that are in need of demolition, but because of budget constraints, the city can only afford to demolish around 30 properties each year. Since the start of 2019, the city has demolished 48 structures that cost approximately $400,000.

Mayor Hall also said that as the holiday season approaches, residents in Alexandria may see a rise in panhandlers around the city. He advises those that if they want to give money, they should donate to charities so the money will be used for proper necessities for the homeless.

Mayor Hall also spoke about FEMA assistance and that residents can still apply if they haven’t already. For those affected by Hurricane Laura, the deadline to apply for assistance is Nov. 27 and for those affected by Hurricane Delta, the deadline is Dec. 16.

