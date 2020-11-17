NPSO: Man arrested in connection with shooting dispute over animal

The following information has been provided by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office:

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (NPSO) - A north Natchitoches Parish man is in jail while another is in a Shreveport hospital, following a shooting near the Fairview Alpha community on Monday afternoon, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.

On November 16, around 2:50 p.m., NATCOM 911 Center received a report from Christus Coushatta Health Care Center in Coushatta, reporting that a man suffering from a gunshot wound to both of his legs was being treated in the emergency room.

The victim reported that he had been shot by Richard L. Weaver Jr. at Weaver’s residence on Red Giddens Road, north of the Fairview Alpha community, during an alleged dispute over an animal.

Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Division Bureau and Criminal Investigations Bureau responded to the hospital to interview the victim, while two other detectives responded to the crime scene.

While at the hospital, detectives learned Weaver allegedly shot the victim in the leg during a dispute over an animal, then transported and left him at the hospital for treatment.

The bullet entered the right leg and then traveled out through the left leg.

The victim was treated at Christus Coushatta Health Center and later transferred to a Shreveport hospital.

Detectives made contact with Weaver then transported him to the Criminal Investigations Division for further investigation. They also seized a Black Hawk Ruger .357caliber handgun at the scene.

During the interview, detectives obtained sufficient evidence and probable cause to arrest Weaver in connection with the shooting incident.

Richard L. Weaver Jr., 55, of Coushatta was transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with one count of felony aggravated second degree battery with a firearm. Weaver remains in the Natchitoches Detention Center.

Cpt. D.Winder, Sgt. C. LaCour and Sgt. D. Sowell were assisted by Deputy J. Augustus in the investigation and arrest. The case will be turned over to the Natchitoches Parish District Attorney’s Office for review.

