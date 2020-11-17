Advertisement

Pfizer files for authorization on coronavirus vaccine

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The pharmaceutical company Pfizer is preparing to file emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, the company’s CEO says.

Last week, Pfizer announced its coronavirus vaccine appeared to be more than 90% effective, based on an earlier date.

The vaccine did not have enough research to seek emergency use authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The federal agency said it wanted at least two months of safety data on at least half of the trial’s volunteers.

The company says the vaccine trial has now reached its safety milestone.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Boyce man killed in Rapides Parish crash, high speed a suspected factor
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) watches from the sideline in the second half of...
Saints quarterback Drew Brees has collapsed lung
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Police lights
APD investigating armed robbery of business on North Blvd.
On Saturday, November 14, 2020, at approximately 10:00 a.m., inmate Arthur Vargas, Jr. and...
Inmate Walkaway from FCI Oakdale II Satellite Camp

Latest News

Tourism numbers better than expected in Natchitoches
How COVID-19 will affect Mardi Gras
Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller speaks during a meeting with Lithuanian Minister...
Pentagon to cut troop levels to 2,500 in Iraq, Afghanistan
Trump cutting troops in Afghanistan, Iraq
Friday evening (Nov. 13) Alnata Dione Bradford from Parkway Elementary finally received the...
Louisiana’s Principal of the Year receives a surprise ceremony