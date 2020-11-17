Advertisement

Pineville police searching for missing juvenile Khloe Wise

Khloe Wise
Khloe Wise(Pineville Police Department)
By Lt. Kimberly Mixon
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The following was released to KALB by the Pineville Police Department:

PINEVILLE, La. - The Pineville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing juvenile Khloe Wise.

Khloe is a 14-year-old white female, 5′5″ and 135 pounds.

She was last seen on Tuesday, November 17 at 1 pm on Iberia Lane, Pineville where she fled on foot wearing a white hoodie and black leggings, without her cell phone. She is possibly in need of medical attention.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Khloe, please contact the Pineville Police Department at 318-442-6603.

Alexandria's November State of the Community Update
New treatment for COVID-19 patients at CHRISTUS Community Clinic
